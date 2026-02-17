Fourth Annual CFL Kicking Showcase Headed to San Diego

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome 28 prospects and free agents to the fourth annual Kicking Showcase on Sunday, February 22. The event will be conducted by Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

Representatives from across the CFL will be in attendance to take-in the specialized combine. A number of past participants went on to find success on CFL rosters, including Carl Meyer, Jesse Mirco, Vincent Blanchard, Nik Constantinou and more.

Combine Season continues with the CFL Invitational Combine, followed by the CFL Free Agent Camp, in Waterloo, Ont., on March 6. The main event, CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, takes place in Edmonton from March 27-29, with the sole aim of impressing team scouts and personnel ahead of the CFL Draft on April 28 and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

2026 CFL KICKING SHOWCASE PARTICIPANTS

(Name | Designation | Status | School)

James Allen | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Rhode Island

Keegan Andrews | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Massachusetts

Jack Burgess | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Texas Tech

Recardo Chavez | American | Free Agent | Idaho

Zach Copeland | National | Draft-eligible | Ottawa

Keelan Crimmins | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Illinois State

Campbell Fair | National | Free Agent | Ottawa

James Ferguson-Reynolds | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Oregon

Cameron Gillis | National | Free Agent | Florida A&M

Jesús Gómez | Global (Mexico) | Draft-eligible | Arizona State

Michael Horvat | National | Draft-eligible | McMaster

Brady Lidster | National | Draft-eligible | Windsor

Caleb Lightbourn | American | Free Agent | Idaho

Patrick Luby | American | Free Agent | SUNY Cortland

Donte Mastrogiuseppe | National | Free Agent | Toronto

Mitch McCarthy | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Indiana

Callum McGough | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Sacramento State

Abraham Montaño Carrillo | American | Free Agent | Fresno State

Javier Ochoa | Global (Mexico) | Draft-eligible | College Linces UVM

Eddie Ogamba | American* | Free Agent | South Dakota

Gabe Plascencia | American | Free Agent | San Diego State

James Rendell | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Notre Dame

Joey Sciandra | National | Draft-eligible | Carleton

Oliver Straw | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | West Virginia

Riley Thompson | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Penn State

Nathan Torney | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Louisiana Lafayette

Paddy Turner | Global (Australia) | Free Agent | Colorado State

Nathan Walker | National | Draft-eligible | York







