Fourth Annual CFL Kicking Showcase Headed to San Diego
Published on February 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome 28 prospects and free agents to the fourth annual Kicking Showcase on Sunday, February 22. The event will be conducted by Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.
Representatives from across the CFL will be in attendance to take-in the specialized combine. A number of past participants went on to find success on CFL rosters, including Carl Meyer, Jesse Mirco, Vincent Blanchard, Nik Constantinou and more.
Combine Season continues with the CFL Invitational Combine, followed by the CFL Free Agent Camp, in Waterloo, Ont., on March 6. The main event, CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, takes place in Edmonton from March 27-29, with the sole aim of impressing team scouts and personnel ahead of the CFL Draft on April 28 and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.
2026 CFL KICKING SHOWCASE PARTICIPANTS
(Name | Designation | Status | School)
* To be confirmed
James Allen | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Rhode Island
Keegan Andrews | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Massachusetts
Jack Burgess | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Texas Tech
Recardo Chavez | American | Free Agent | Idaho
Zach Copeland | National | Draft-eligible | Ottawa
Keelan Crimmins | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Illinois State
Campbell Fair | National | Free Agent | Ottawa
James Ferguson-Reynolds | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Oregon
Cameron Gillis | National | Free Agent | Florida A&M
Jesús Gómez | Global (Mexico) | Draft-eligible | Arizona State
Michael Horvat | National | Draft-eligible | McMaster
Brady Lidster | National | Draft-eligible | Windsor
Caleb Lightbourn | American | Free Agent | Idaho
Patrick Luby | American | Free Agent | SUNY Cortland
Donte Mastrogiuseppe | National | Free Agent | Toronto
Mitch McCarthy | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Indiana
Callum McGough | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Sacramento State
Abraham Montaño Carrillo | American | Free Agent | Fresno State
Javier Ochoa | Global (Mexico) | Draft-eligible | College Linces UVM
Eddie Ogamba | American* | Free Agent | South Dakota
Gabe Plascencia | American | Free Agent | San Diego State
James Rendell | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Notre Dame
Joey Sciandra | National | Draft-eligible | Carleton
Oliver Straw | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | West Virginia
Riley Thompson | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Penn State
Nathan Torney | Global (Australia) | Draft-eligible | Louisiana Lafayette
Paddy Turner | Global (Australia) | Free Agent | Colorado State
Nathan Walker | National | Draft-eligible | York
Canadian Football League Stories from February 17, 2026
- Fourth Annual CFL Kicking Showcase Headed to San Diego - CFL
- Hamilton Sports Group and Porter Airlines Introduce the Porter Hangar - A New Elevated Gameday Experience - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.