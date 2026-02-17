Double Blue Sign LB James Neal & RB Qualan Jones

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed two Americans: LB James Neal and RB Qualan Jones.

Neal (6'1"/231lbs) most recently spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League. The Texas native played one season at Texas State (2024), where he tallied 52 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection in 13 games. Before Texas State, Neal played three seasons at the University of Texas-El Paso, where he would notch 97 tackles, two sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble across 28 games. The linebacker also played collegiately at Abilene Christian (2019) and Tyler Junior College (2020-2021).

Jones (5'10"/242lbs) attended Stephen F. Austin University in 2024, where he carried the ball 147 times for 798 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. He also caught 13 passes for 80 yards. The Texas native started his collegiate career at Baylor University (2019-2022), seeing action in 30 games and rushing for 689 yards and nine touchdowns.







