Tiger-Cats Sign National Defensive Lineman Charbel Dabire
Published on February 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National defensive lineman Charbel Dabire, the team announced today.
Dabire, 29, spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-2025) after being selected in the fifth round (44th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft. The 6-0, 300-pound native of Burkina Faso appeared in 58 regular season games, recording 41 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble, and was a member of Saskatchewan's Grey Cup championship roster in 2025.
Collegiately, Dabire played at New Mexico Military Institute (2015) before transferring to Wagner (2016-2018), where he appeared in 33 games, totaling 73 tackles (47 solo), 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick returned for a touchdown.
