RedBlacks Ink National Linebacker A.J. Allen

Published on February 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed national linebacker A.J. Allen to a two-year contract.

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-04-14

HOMETOWN: Burlington, ON | SCHOOL: Guelph

Allen is coming off a breakout campaign in 2025, where he suited up in all 18 regular season games and two playoff gams for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The former Guelph Gryphon set career-highs in total tackles (91), defensive tackles (87), quarterback sacks (four), interceptions (three) and forced fumbles (three). He was named the Riders' nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian following the season and helped Saskatchewan capture the 112th Grey Cup.

"A.J. is an elite Canadian starter who adds tremendous versatility to our lineup," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He can impact the game in a number of ways and we really believe that he is just coming into his prime as a player. Adding someone with his skill set, experience and flexibility adds plenty of value to our football team."

After originally being selected by the Riders in the fourth round, 35th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft, Allen suited up in 66 games over four seasons in Saskatchewan (2021-25), totalling 170 total tackles, 119 defensive tackles, four quarterback sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Allen played five seasons of college football at the University of Guelph (2016-21), culminating with the OUA's Most Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player award, All-Canadian and OUA All-Star honours.







