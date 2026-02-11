Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Back Nick Hallett

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive back Nick Hallett.

He had officially hit the Canadian Football League free agent market on Tuesday.

Hallett (5-11, 190; University of Toronto; born: November 11, 1993, in London, Ont.) returns to the Blue Bombers for a seventh season after originally being selected by the club in the seventh round, 61st overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.

A valuable contributor on special teams for his entire career, Hallett has appeared in 100 regular-season games for the Blue Bombers including seven starts at safety. He is also a two-time Grey Cup champion as a member of the 2019 and 2021 squads.

Hallett appeared in 14 games in 2025, registering two defensive tackles, nine on special teams while adding a forced fumble. He led the Blue Bombers in special teams tackles in 2023 with 20, third in the CFL, and now has 80 in his career - sixth most in franchise history.







