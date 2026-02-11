RedBlacks Sign American Quarterback Jake Maier

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a one-year contract.

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-04-09

HOMETOWN: Fullerton, CA | SCHOOL: UC Davis

"Jake is a veteran quarterback who will add experience and leadership to our locker room," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "I just missed him in Calgary, but I'm excited to get the opportunity to have him as a part of our organization here in Ottawa."

Maier suited up in all 18 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, completing 56 of 87 pass attempts (64.3%), registering 617 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. For his career, the Fullerton, California native has played 84 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2025) and Calgary Stampeders (2021-24), completing 1,078 of 1,584 pass attempts (68.1%) for 12,302 yards with 62 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He helped the Roughriders capture the Grey Cup in 2025.

Maier finished his collegiate career at UC Davis under coach Dan Hawkins who was also Ryan Dinwiddie's coach during his career at Boise State. In addition to his time at UC Davis, Maier began his college football career at Sacred Heart before transferring to Long Beach City College.







