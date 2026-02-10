RedBlacks Sign Global Defensive Lineman Habakkuk Baldonado

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado to a one-year contract.

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 251 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-09-06

HOMETOWN: Rome, Italy | SCHOOL: Pittsburgh

"Haba is an explosive pass rusher who we feel is just coming into his own in this league," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He plays with great energy and physicality, and his production, upside, and familiarity with Coach Daniels make him a strong fit for our organization."

Baldonado, a native of Rome, Italy, played all 18 games last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and set career highs in defensive tackles (17) and quarterback sacks (four), while also adding one special teams tackle, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. For his career, Baldonado has played 36 games over three seasons, all with the Roughriders (2023-25), registering 35 total tackles, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The former 12th overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft helped the Roughriders win the Grey Cup in 2025.

Baldonado played 40 games over his five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2018-22), registering 99 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one punt block. After his collegiate career, he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.







