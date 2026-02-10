RedBlacks Sign Global Defensive Lineman Habakkuk Baldonado
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado to a one-year contract.
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 251 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-09-06
HOMETOWN: Rome, Italy | SCHOOL: Pittsburgh
"Haba is an explosive pass rusher who we feel is just coming into his own in this league," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He plays with great energy and physicality, and his production, upside, and familiarity with Coach Daniels make him a strong fit for our organization."
Baldonado, a native of Rome, Italy, played all 18 games last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and set career highs in defensive tackles (17) and quarterback sacks (four), while also adding one special teams tackle, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. For his career, Baldonado has played 36 games over three seasons, all with the Roughriders (2023-25), registering 35 total tackles, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The former 12th overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft helped the Roughriders win the Grey Cup in 2025.
Baldonado played 40 games over his five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2018-22), registering 99 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one punt block. After his collegiate career, he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026
- Bc Lions Statement on the Passing of Legendary Broadcaster Jim Robson - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Add National Defensive Back Scott Hutter - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Add Veteran Global Lb Tyron Vrede - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign Global Defensive Lineman Habakkuk Baldonado - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Elks Ink Robustelli on Opening Day of CFL Free Agency - Edmonton Elks
- Tiger-Cats Ink American Offensive Lineman Trevor Reid - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign American Receiver Ayden Eberhardt - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Add American Running Back Greg Bell - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Wide Receiver Keric Wheatfall - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Argos Ink DB Robert Priester & WR Andre Miller - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Sign Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Braydon Noll - Montreal Alouettes
- Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo Joins Boatmen - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Dawson Pierre - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Lineman Dylan Wynn - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Alouettes Ink Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Sign Former Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford, Canadian Receiver Tyson Middlemost - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink American Defensive Back C.J. Reavis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Quarterback Dustin Crum Signs with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jonathan Moxey - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Linebacker Brian Cole II - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add National Defensive Lineman Kene Onyeka, American Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Back Demerio Houston - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Canadian Receiver Brissett Joins Stamps - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Offensive Lineman Jarell Broxton - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Add to the Offence with Receivers Swain, Winfree, RB Boone - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Add Bynum to Secondary - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Global Punter Fraser Masin to Two-Year Deal - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.