Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Dawson Pierre

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have signed National defensive back Dawson Pierre to a two-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Pierre (6'2, 219 lbs)- the Quebec native was selected in round three (22nd overall) by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2024 before appearing in 15 games over the next two seasons, while recording five special teams tackles and one forced fumble.

After attending Carleton University in 2020, Pierre suited up with the Concordia Stingers from 2021-23. He was named the team's defensive MVP and earned a RSEQ All-Star selection in 2022.







