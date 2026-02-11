Bc Lions Statement on the Passing of Legendary Broadcaster Jim Robson

February 10, 2026

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions join the entire sports community across our province in mourning the passing of broadcast legend and British Columbia institution Jim Robson. The club issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"Jim's voice provided the soundtrack for sports fans across multiple generations. Before carving out his Hockey Hall of Fame career behind the microphone for the Vancouver Canucks, Jim served as radio play-by-play voice of the Lions from 1956 to 1969, the second-longest tenure for our club behind J.P. McConnell. Jim's professionalism and dedication to his craft set the standard for everyone who followed in his footsteps. Our organization has been blessed with a great history of broadcasters across seven-plus decades, and Jim served as a pioneer for our decorated history. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."







