Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman James Vaughters.
Vaughters (6'1-256) played 17 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025, recording 36 defensive tackles, including four tackles for loss, along with eight special teams tackles, six sacks, one knockdown and two fumble recoveries - one of which he returned for a touchdown in Week 8 against Toronto. The 32-year-old also suited up for the East Semi-Final, adding one defensive tackle.
Prior to his time in Winnipeg, the Chicago, Illinois native had two stints with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-18, 2023-24). Over 57 games, he tallied 97 defensive tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles. He won a Grey Cup with the Stamps in 2018.
Vaughters signed with the Chicago Bears in January 2019 and appeared in 17 games over two seasons. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, playing 10 games. In 27 NFL appearances, he registered 33 tackles, including two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Collegiately, Vaughters played four seasons at Stanford (2011-14), appearing in 51 games and totaling 125 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
