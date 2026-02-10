RedBlacks Sign American Receiver Ayden Eberhardt
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed American receiver Ayden Eberhardt to a two-year deal.
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-05-03
HOMETOWN: Loveland, CO | SCHOOL: Wyoming
"Ayden is a versatile receiver who can line up in multiple spots and really stretch the field," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He brings speed and explosiveness to our offence and his ability to create separation makes him a real threat. We're excited about how he complements an already talented receiver room and we're looking forward to having him with our football club for the next two seasons."
Eberhardt suited up in all 18 regular season games and two playoff games for the BC Lions in 2025. Throughout the regular season he totalled 45 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, the Loveland, Colorado native has played 38 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions (2023-25), registering 91 receptions for 1,571 yards and six touchdowns.
The University of Wyoming product played 42 games over five seasons with the Cowboys, posting 47 receptions for 722 yards and two touchdowns. Following his collegiate career, he signed with the BC Lions in January 2023.
