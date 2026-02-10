Tiger-Cats Add National Defensive Lineman Kene Onyeka, American Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of National defensive lineman Kene Onyeka and American offensive lineman Eric Lofton.
Onyeka, 29, spent the 2025 season with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording one defensive tackle and 11 special teams tackles in 15 games. The 6-3, 244-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria brings seven seasons of CFL experience with Ottawa (2019-2025), appearing in 81 regular season games and totaling 55 defensive tackles, 55 special teams' tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. Onyeka was originally selected by the Redblacks in the fourth round (29th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft.
Onyeka played at Carleton University, earning two First-Team All-Canadian selections (2017, 2018).
Lofton, 32, brings eight seasons of CFL experience (2017-2024), appearing in 40 regular season games. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound native of Lumberton, New Jersey has spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017-2018), BC Lions (2019), Edmonton Elks (2019-2020), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022, 2024-present), and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023).
Lofton played at Temple University where he was named a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2015.
