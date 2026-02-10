Alouettes Ink Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed American wide receiver Jerreth Sterns to a one-year-contract.
Sterns (5'8", 183 lbs.) played 14 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025, making 48 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns.
The 26-year-old started his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023. Over two seasons with the team, he made 83 catches for 941 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games.
He also returned eight kickoffs and earned 168 yards in three seasons in the CFL.
The native of Waxahachie, Texas played collegiately at Western Kentucky in 2021 where he was phenomenal, making 150 catches for 1,902 yards and 17 scores. From 2018 to 2020, he suited up for Houston Christian University and caught 221 passes for 2005 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Huskies.
In 2022, he spent times in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the L.A. Rams.
"Jerreth put good numbers on the board in 2025,"said Alouettes general Manager Danny Maciocia. "He will bring depth to our receiver core and we believe we are a better team with him in our line-up."
