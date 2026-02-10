RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Lineman Dylan Wynn
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed American defensive lineman Dylan Wynn to a one-year deal.
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 290 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1993-06-01
HOMETOWN: Concord, CA | SCHOOL: Oregon State
"Dylan is the ultimate competitor who plays with the toughness and physicality we value in our football club," said Vice President of Football Operations Shawn Burke. "He's a leader on and off the field, and the standard he sets in the locker room will be a big part of building the identity we want for REDBLACKS football."
Wynn most recently spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2024-25). Last year, he suited up in 14 games, registering 20 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. Over his career, the Oregon State product has played 107 games with the Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019-23) and Toronto Argonauts (2017-18), registering 211 defensive tackles and 30 quarterback sacks.
He is a former CFL All-Star (2019), a three-time CFL East All-Star (2017, '19, '21) and helped the Toronto Argonauts capture the Grey Cup in 2017. Prior to heading to the CFL. Wynn spent two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and also spent time in the now defunct AAF with the Arizona Hotshots (2019).
