RedBlacks Ink American Defensive Back C.J. Reavis
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed American defensive back C.J. Reavis to a one-year contract.
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 198 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1995-11-27
HOMETOWN: Chester, VA | SCHOOL: Marshall
"C.J. is one of the premier coverage linebackers in our league and we're thrilled to have him in Ottawa," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He's a champion who has received individual honours over the past few seasons and we're looking forward to having him as an important part of our defence next season."
Reavis is coming off a Grey Cup championship season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025, after suiting up in 17 regular season games and two playoff games for the club. The Chester, Virginia native registered 61 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles for the Riders last season. Reavis has played 55 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2022-25), registering 209 defensive tackles, nine quarterback sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles. He has earned All-CFL and West All-CFL honours on two occasions (2024,25).
Prior to heading to the CFL, Reavis split his collegiate career between three schools including Virginia Tech (2014), East Mississippi Community College (2015) and Marshall (2016-17). After turning pro, Reavis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent (2018) and also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2019-20).
