RedBlacks Add American Running Back Greg Bell

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed American running back Greg Bell to a two-year contract.

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-06-16

HOMETOWN: Chula Vista, CA | SCHOOL: San Diego State

Bell is coming off a breakout season in 2025 after taking over the lead-back role in Hamilton halfway through the 2024 season. Last year, Bell posted career highs in carries (184), rushing yards (1,038), receptions (62) and receiving yards (426). He was named East All-CFL for the first time in his career following the season.

"Greg is a top-tier running back who has big-play capability as a runner and a receiver," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "We're incredibly excited to have him in our organization and we feel that his vision, explosiveness and ability to make people miss will be an extremely valuable piece of our offence for the next two seasons."

The Chula Vista, California native spent his college career with three different schools including Arizona Western (2016-17), Nebraska (2018) and San Diego State (2019-21). After three seasons with the Aztecs, Bell signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent (2022) and also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2023), before signing with the Tiger-Cats in 2024.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.