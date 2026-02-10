RedBlacks Add National Defensive Back Scott Hutter

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed national defensive back Scott Hutter to a one-year deal.

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-08-11

HOMETOWN: London, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier

Hutter played eight games for the Montreal Alouettes last season (2025), registering eight total tackles, including seven special teams tackles. For his career, the London, Ontario native has played 62 games with the Alouettes (2025) and Edmonton Elks (2019-24), posting 115 total tackles, including 62 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. The Wilfrid Laurier product was selected by the Elks in the sixth round, 50th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.







