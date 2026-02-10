Riders Add Veteran Global Lb Tyron Vrede

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global linebacker Tyron Vrede.

Vrede (6'0-230) spent the previous five seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, after being selected by the Club in the second round, 10th overall, of the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Consistent in his play on both defence and special teams, the Norwegian has appeared in 55 regular season games and registered 41 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Collegiately, Vrede played two seasons (2018-19) at North Dakota, appearing in 22 games as a Fighting Hawk. He earned 55 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and two pass deflections. Prior to North Dakota, he played at Garden City Community College - where he made the switch to linebacker from defensive back and posted 28 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He began his collegiate career at West Hills College Coalinga.







