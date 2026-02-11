RedBlacks Add National Linebacker Michael Brodrique

OTTAWA -The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed national linebacker Michael Brodrique to a one-year contract.

Brodrique saw action in six games for the Edmonton Elks last season, registering one special teams tackle. Over his three seasons in the CFL with the Elks (2023-25), he has played 38 games, registering 21 total tackles, including 19 special teams tackles and one quarterback sack. He was originally chosen by the Elks with the second overall selection in the 2023 CFL Draft after a successful collegiate career at the University of Montreal.







