Argos Sign WR Quincy Skinner Jr.
Published on February 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American WR Quincy Skinner Jr.
Skinner Jr. (6'2"/205lbs) spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 after being signed by the NFL club in May. The Vanderbilt Commodores product and Florida native played 41 games at the SEC school between 2021 and 2024, tallying 66 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.
