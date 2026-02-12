Tiger-Cats Sign National Wide Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr

Published on February 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of National wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to a two-year contract.

Gittens Jr., 28, spent the 2025 season with the Edmonton Elks, appearing in 17 games and recording 62 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-11, 191-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario brings six seasons of CFL experience, appearing in 88 regular season games and totaling 314 receptions for 3,756 yards.

A Grey Cup champion (2022) and All-CFL selection (2022), Gittens Jr. has earned two East Division All-CFL honours (2021, 2022) and the Lew Hayman Trophy (2022) as the East Division's Outstanding Canadian. He has played in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts (2019-2023) and Edmonton Elks (2024-2025), after being selected by Toronto in the third round (23rd overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, Gittens Jr. played at Wilfrid Laurier University, where he earned OUA MVP honours (2017) and won the Yates Cup (2016).







Canadian Football League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.