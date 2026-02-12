Elks Announce 2026 Football Operations and Coaching Staff

EDMONTON - Consistency from the top down is the theme of the Elks 2026 Football Operations and Coaching Staffs.

The Elks Football Operations staff led by VP of Football Operations & General Manager Ed Hervey remains completely intact, with Football Operations Assistant Nic Cross and Strength & Conditioning Specialist Danelle Tucker joining the club in a full-time capacity.

On the coaching side, joining the Green and Gold are Jabari Arthur as the new running backs coach and Cedric Douglas as the new defensive line coach. In addition, Des Catellier has been named Special Teams Coach.

Arthur heads North up the QEII, joining the Elks coaching staff after nine-years in USports with the University of Calgary, most recently serving as the Dinos' Offensive Coordinator from 2021 to 2025.

The native of Montreal, QC was a wide receiver at the pro and college level, starting out with the University of Akron where he set the school record for both receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,171) in 2007. Arthur joined the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Draft, but would spend the majority of his career in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders (2008-09 & 2009-2015).

Arthur's coaching career began with the Calgary Dinos, joining the program in 2017 as the team's wide receivers coach - a position he held until his 2022 promotion to offensive coordinator. While serving as receivers coach, Arthur would oversee a group that included future CFL stars Tyson and Jalen Philpot, helping the Calgary Dinos win the 2019 Vanier Cup.

Douglas joins the Elks after a long career coaching at the NCAA level. He has spent the last seven years leading defensive line rooms, with stints at the University of Massachusetts (2019-20), University of Buffalo (2021-23), Utah State (2024), and Georgia Southern University (2025).

Douglas began his coaching career in 2012 coaching outside linebackers and running backs at Lincoln High School. Collegiately, Douglas played at Northern Michigan from 2007-11, appearing in 35 games as an outside linebacker and defensive end, while recording 89 tackles, nine sacks, and two interceptions.

Departing the Elks staff are last season's running backs coach and offensive assistant Trysten Dyce and special teams coordinator & defensive assistant Demetrious Maxie.

ELKS 2026 FOOTBALL OPERATIONS

Ed Hervey - VP of Football Operations and General Manager

Spencer Zimmerman - Sr. Assistant General Manager $ Director of Player Personnel

Spencer Boehm - Director, US Scouting

Rich Massaro - Director, Canadian Scouting

Nick Pelletier - Director, Football Operations

Nic Cross - Football Operations Assistant

Brian Cheeseman - Director of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation

Lisa Swallow - Asst. Athletic Therapist and Physical Therapist

Danelle Tucker - Strength & Conditioning Specialist

Dan Rosnau - Equipment Manager

Shaylee Ford - Video Coordinator

ELKS 2026 COACHING STAFF

Mark Kilam - Head Coach

Jordan Maksymic - Offensive Coordinator, Assistant Head Coach

J.C. Sherritt - Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach

Stephen Sorrells - Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

Jason Tucker - Receivers Coach

Aaron Grymes - Defensive Backs Coach

Des Catellier - Special Teams Coach

Jabari Arthur - Running Backs Coach

Cedric Douglas - Defensive Line Coach

Danny Nesbitt - Defensive Quality Control Coach

Anthony Vitale - Defensive Analyst







