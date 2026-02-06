Elks Extend Jacob Plamondon

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended National fullback Jacob Plamondon through the 2026 season, the club announced Friday.

Plamondon (6'3, 225 LBS) returns to Edmonton after spending the previous four seasons in the Green and Gold. Originally a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Elks in 2022, Plamondon has suited up for 51 games from 2022 to 2025 with the Double E - recording 21 special teams tackles playing as both a fullback and a defensive lineman.

Prior to his Canadian Football League career, the Red Deer, AB native was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup Champion Calgary Dinos.

