Tiger-Cats Extend Partnership with Greenworks Tools Canada Inc. Through 2028

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







Hamilton, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today a three-year extension of their partnership with Greenworks Tools Canada Inc., continuing the brand's role as the team's Official Outdoor Power Equipment Partner through the 2028 season.

Since 2023, Greenworks has played a prominent role in the Tiger-Cats' fan experience, most notably as the presenting partner of Tiger-Cats Training Camp and the VIP Hamilton Tiger-Cats Training Camp Experience. The partnership has connected fans with exclusive access while supporting sustainability initiatives at Hamilton Stadium.

As part of the renewed agreement, Greenworks and the Tiger-Cats will continue to collaborate on fan-facing activations throughout the season, including the Weekly Blitz Picks promotion, where fans can participate each week for a chance to win Greenworks prizing.

"Greenworks has been a tremendous partner for the Tiger-Cats over the past three seasons, helping us reward our fans with exclusive products and experiences while also supporting sustainability initiatives throughout the stadium with their innovative tools," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President, Partnerships & Retail, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "This extension reflects the strength of our relationship and means fans can look forward to more exciting rewards and sustainable initiatives throughout the stadium."

"Extending our partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats is a natural next step for Greenworks," said Amy Kee, Sr. Director of Marketing, Greenworks. "The Ticats are a huge part of Hamilton's identity, and we love being part of that story. This strategic partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to the Hamilton community, the Hamilton Sports Group, and the passionate fans who support the team year after year. We're thrilled to continue building and growing together."

For more than 20 years, Greenworks has been at the forefront of battery-powered outdoor power equipment, building a reputation around innovation and sustainable technology. The brand is widely recognized for its cordless solutions, with equipment used across residential, commercial and professional environments.

Additional details surrounding fan contests and activations will be announced ahead of the 2026 season.







