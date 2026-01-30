Elks Release Quarterback Tre Ford

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released National quarterback Tre Ford, the club announced Friday.

"The Edmonton Elks have committed to Cody Fajardo as the quarterback for the upcoming season. As a result, the club has released Tre Ford, giving him the opportunity to pursue other professional opportunities," Elks VP of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey said.

"We believe a fresh start is in the best interests of both Tre and the organization. This decision should not be viewed as a reflection of Tre's character or ability as a player, but rather as a strategic move aligned with our goal of building the most competitive football team possible for 2026."

"The Edmonton Elks extend their sincere appreciation to Tre for his contributions to the organization over the past four seasons and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."

The 27-year-old pivot was originally selected by the club in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft. In 60 career games with the Elks, Ford passed for 4,651 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

