RedBlacks Release Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox

Published on January 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has released American linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.

"We have the utmost respect for Jovan as a person and as a football player. A few sentences could not put into words what he has meant to our football club both on and off the field," said Shawn Burke, Vice-President of Football Operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "With this move today, we felt it was important to do right by him and allow him to get a head start on free agency. We wish him all the best in the future."

Santos-Knox, 31, suited up in 42 games over his three seasons in Ottawa (2023-25), registering 209 total tackles, five quarterback sacks and two interceptions. He was named the REDBLACKS' nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2025. For his career, the native of Waterbury, Connecticut has played 111 games, registering 549 total tackles, 16 quarterback sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles.







