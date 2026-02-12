Tiger-Cats Re-Sign American Wide Receiver Shemar Bridges

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the re-signing of American wide receiver Shemar Bridges.

Bridges, 28, first joined the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2024 season and has appeared in 33 regular season games over two seasons with the club (2024-2025). The 6-4, 208-pound native of Jacksonville, Florida has recorded 117 receptions for 1,294 yards and six touchdowns.

During the 2024 season, Bridges was named an All-CFL East Division selection and earned East Division Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

Prior to joining the CFL, Bridges spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL (2022-2023) after signing as an undrafted free agent. Collegiately, he played at Fort Valley State University (2019-2021), appearing in 16 games and totaling 92 receptions for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns.







