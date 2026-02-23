Roughriders Launch Season Ticket Member Lottery for 2026 Coors Light® Tailgate Passes

With the 2026 season on the horizon, Roughrider fans will soon have a new way to elevate their game day experience - tailgating at Mosaic Stadium.

Over the past several months, the Club has worked closely with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) to introduce a designated tailgating area on REAL District grounds near Mosaic Stadium. This new initiative will allow fans to enjoy a safe and responsible tailgating experience on game days.

To launch this exciting new tradition, the Roughriders have introduced an exclusive lottery for 2026 Season Ticket Members as space for the new Coors Light® Tailgate is limited.

Season Ticket Members can enter the lottery by logging into Account Manager or by following the link included in the email distributed this morning. Season tickets remain available for fans who wish to become eligible for a tailgate space.

The tailgating area itself will be open to the public by foot on game days, and all Rider fans are encouraged to visit. Coors Light® Tailgate passes are currently available to Season Ticket Members only, as one of many special Season Ticket Member perks. No single-game tailgate passes will be offered for 2026. Future seasons may see expanded capacity and additional public access options.

While the full set of regulations is still being finalized in coordination with the Province, the Club can confirm that approved tailgaters will be permitted to bring their own alcohol and prepare their own food within the designated area, subject to provincial guidelines. Each successful applicant will receive two adjacent parking spaces, one for vehicle parking and one for their tailgate setup.

Tailgate passes will be priced at $500 for the full season (or $50 per game) and will include any potential home playoff game at no additional cost.

The deadline to enter the lottery is March 5 at 11:59 p.m. Selected Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their Rider Account Representative in April. There is no cost to enter the lottery, which will be a random draw. Payment will only be required once a member has been selected and formally offered a tailgate pass.

Additional details, including full regulations and operational guidelines, will be communicated once finalized by the Government of Saskatchewan.







