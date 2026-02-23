Okanagan College Announced as Presenting Sponsor for Touchdown Kelowna

Published on February 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kelowna) - The BC Lions and City of Kelowna are excited to announce Okanagan College as the presenting sponsor of Touchdown Kelowna at the Apple Bowl on Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, July 4.

As part of the exciting partnership, the Lions will call the campus home between our week four and week five games against the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks.

"We're incredibly proud that Okanagan College is the presenting sponsor for BC Lions Touchdown Kelowna. This is a truly historic moment for our region, an event that brings our community together, celebrates the spirit and beauty of the Okanagan, and showcases what makes this place so special," said Dr. Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College.

"From world-class learning opportunities to vibrant industries and an unmatched lifestyle, the Okanagan is a place where people can build their futures, grow their careers, and enjoy an extraordinary quality of life. We're thrilled to help shine a national spotlight on the incredible opportunities to learn, work and play right here at home."

"This is an exciting step as Touchdown Kelowna get closer, and you can already feel the excitement building across our city," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

"We are grateful to Okanagan College for their partnership, their continued contributions to our community, and for recognizing the importance of bringing events like this to Kelowna. We're ready to welcome the BC Lions and football fans from across the country, and we look forward to the energy and economic activity this event will bring."

Okanagan College have also jumped in with people power, stepping forward to lead volunteer recruitment for the event. The College is also providing living space in campus housing for the Lions organization for the duration of their stay and actively participating in both the games and festival week by hosting activities and contributing to the planning and execution of celebrations.

Added Lions Duane Vienneau, president of the BC Lions: "Our partnership with Okanagan College helps ensure we will enjoy a home field advantage for an entire week in and around the exciting events happening in Kelowna. The excitement for Touchdown Kelowna has only escalated with each and every step. Our pre-sale for the two games has gone exceptionally well, and we expect a huge response and quick sellout once we go to the public later this week."

As part of today's special announcements, the Lions unveiled the logo for this historic two-game series, as seen above.

"Touchdown Kelowna represents the power of partnership between the CFL, the BC Lions, and the City of Kelowna. This brand was intentionally designed to reflect the beauty and spirit of the valley - from the green fields that honour our agricultural roots and Kelowna's distinction as Canada's first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, to the blue waters that define the region's landscape," said Carolyn Cody, the Lions' vice-president of business operations and marketing.

"The rising orange sun symbolizes warmth, growth, and the energy Touchdown Kelowna will bring to the Okanagan. This is more than a game - it's a celebration of place."

BC Lions season ticket holders get priority to purchase tickets for both Touchdown Kelowna games ahead of the public sale this Friday, February 27. Pre-sales remain open for Lions, Stampeders and Elks season ticket holders as well as Lions partners.

Due to the high volume of pre-sale ticket movement and demand for this historic two-game venture, the Lions also announced the addition of a Party Zone to give fans a sideline experience they won't soon forget. Party zone tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The BC Lions and City of Kelowna will also soon announce more details on the festival in downtown Kelowna, taking place in the week between the two big games.







