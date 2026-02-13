Lions Sign Veteran Defensive Back Dionte Ruffin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (2026/31)

February 13, 2026

LIONS SIGN VETERAN DEFENSIVE BACK DIONTE RUFFIN

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American defensive back Dionte Ruffin.

Ruffin (5'11, 183 lbs)- the native of Kenner, Louisiana has suited up in 46 regular season games over the last four seasons. He moved north to the Calgary Stampeders in 2022, appearing in nine games with 39 defensive tackles and one interception.

Ruffin signed with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of 2023 and registered 23 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 regular season games that season. He capped it off by helping the squad win the 110th Grey Cup. 2024 was Ruffin's most productive campaign to date with 56 defensive tackles, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown. He then recorded 11 tackles across eight appearances last season.

Ruffin attended 2021 training camp with the Chicago Bears after suiting up at Western Kentucky from 2017 to 2020. With the Hilltoppers, Ruffin recorded 78 total tackles (62 solo, 16 assisted), 25 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He earned All-Conference USA second team honours in his senior season.

-30-

