Lions Donate over $350,000 in Support of Amateur Football in British Columbia

Published on April 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions presented a cheque for $358,659.28 for amateur football in the province at Saturday's Coaching Clinic.

"Supporting our communities by contributing to all levels of amateur football is a major pillar of the club's brand," said Lions' director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

"Amateur football is an important element to the growth of the game in our province. We are once again honoured to continue that commitment through our 50/50 program and involvement in our community football programs."

In 2025, the organization was once again a big presence at various football programs across British Columbia.

The Punt, Pass & Kick program took place in 16 football associations with more than 1,200 kids aged 6-13 learning and testing their skills.

Play with the Pros was once again on display throughout the province in 2025 and will make stops in Kamloops next month, as well as in North Vancouver in August. It serves as a fun intro to the game of football for kids aged 6-13.

2025 saw the return of the Women's Flag program, featuring clinics for girls and women aged 12 and up. The Lions will hold a Women's Flag clinic as part of Touchdown Kelowna on June 30th.

Lions players were also represented at Flag Football jamborees across the Lower Mainland, as well as the provincial championships.

In 2025, the organization expanded its Amateur Football ticket program, giving more opportunities for teams and players to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the field.

The program gave amateur football teams purchasing 50 or more tickets a $5 rebate or 2-for-1 offer, while 100 tickets equaled a $10 rebate for all games. This program will continue in 2026.







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