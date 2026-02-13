Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams
Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jaison Williams.
Williams (6'4-320) signed with the New York Giants following the 2025 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the club.
He spent six collegiate seasons (2019-24) at Youngstown State, making 52 starts, including seven as a redshirt freshman in 2019. As a senior in 2024, Williams started all 12 games at right tackle and graded as the program's top offensive lineman, allowing just one sack while posting a 98% pass protection efficiency rate. As a junior, the Ohio native helped pave the way for running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who averaged 144.4 rushing yards per game and was later named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.
A versatile presence up front, Williams has started at every position along the offensive line except centre. He is a four-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and earned Third-Team All-American honours as a senior.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 13, 2026
- Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign Four to Offence - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Lions Add American Quarterback Gevani Mccoy - B.C. Lions
- Lions Sign Veteran Defensive Back Dionte Ruffin - B.C. Lions
- Elks Release Offensive Lineman Martez Ivey - Edmonton Elks
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver and Defensive Back - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Sign Former Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams
- Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr.
- Riders Sign Former Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr.
- Riders Add Veteran Global Lb Tyron Vrede
- Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters