Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jaison Williams.

Williams (6'4-320) signed with the New York Giants following the 2025 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the club.

He spent six collegiate seasons (2019-24) at Youngstown State, making 52 starts, including seven as a redshirt freshman in 2019. As a senior in 2024, Williams started all 12 games at right tackle and graded as the program's top offensive lineman, allowing just one sack while posting a 98% pass protection efficiency rate. As a junior, the Ohio native helped pave the way for running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who averaged 144.4 rushing yards per game and was later named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.

A versatile presence up front, Williams has started at every position along the offensive line except centre. He is a four-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and earned Third-Team All-American honours as a senior.







