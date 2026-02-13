Riders Sign Former Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson Jr. was selected in the third round (70th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Rams (2019-23), appearing in 54 games with 32 starts. The Mississippi native totaled 1,854 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 442 carries, adding 76 receptions for 577 yards and four scores. He also played in Super Bowl LVI, recording four carries and three receptions as the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.

Collegiately, the 28-year-old starred at Memphis from 2016-18, quickly climbing both NCAA and school leaderboards. In 38 games, he rushed for 3,545 yards and 36 touchdowns on 431 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per rush and 93.3 yards per game. He added 63 receptions for 758 yards and eight touchdowns, completed one four-yard touchdown pass, and contributed on special teams with 25 kick returns for 487 yards and a score.

Henderson Jr.'s 2018 season was historic. He captured the Jim Brown Trophy as the nation's top running back and earned Consensus All-American honours after rushing for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns on 214 carries. He led the NCAA in yards per carry (8.9), while ranking second nationally in rushing yards and touchdowns.

He left Memphis ranked second in program history in career rushing yards (3,082), total touchdowns (40), all-purpose yards (4,302), and 100-yard rushing games (14). Henderson Jr. is one of just three Tigers to post multiple 1,000-yard seasons and one of two to record back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.