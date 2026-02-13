Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr.
Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive backJames Burgess Jr.
Burgess Jr.(6'3-190) signed with the NFL's New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2025.
Burgess Jr. spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Alabama State, finishing his senior year with four interceptions while playing cornerback. In 12 games during the 2024 season, he recorded 53 tackles (including four for loss), 10 pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
His standout 2024 campaign earned multiple honors, including the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the nation's top HBCU defensive back, as well as First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SWAC recognition. In 2023, he recorded two interceptions - both returned for touchdowns - alongside 32 tackles and 11 pass deflections in 11 games.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 13, 2026
- Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign Four to Offence - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Lions Add American Quarterback Gevani Mccoy - B.C. Lions
- Lions Sign Veteran Defensive Back Dionte Ruffin - B.C. Lions
- Elks Release Offensive Lineman Martez Ivey - Edmonton Elks
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver and Defensive Back - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Sign Former Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Sign 4-Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Jaison Williams
- Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr.
- Riders Sign Former Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr.
- Riders Add Veteran Global Lb Tyron Vrede
- Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters