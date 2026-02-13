Riders Add Aeneas Williams Award Winner James Burgess Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive backJames Burgess Jr.

Burgess Jr.(6'3-190) signed with the NFL's New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

Burgess Jr. spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Alabama State, finishing his senior year with four interceptions while playing cornerback. In 12 games during the 2024 season, he recorded 53 tackles (including four for loss), 10 pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

His standout 2024 campaign earned multiple honors, including the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the nation's top HBCU defensive back, as well as First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SWAC recognition. In 2023, he recorded two interceptions - both returned for touchdowns - alongside 32 tackles and 11 pass deflections in 11 games.







