Riders Sign Three Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Thomas Perry
Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Thomas Perry.
Perry (6'3-312) attended NFL rookie mini-camps with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.
Collegiately, he spent four seasons (2021-2024) at Vermont-based Middlebury College suiting up for 34 games as a Panther. A starter at guard in each of his final 30 collegiate games, Perry was named to the 2024 Division III Walter Camp and American Football Coaches Association All-American teams.
Perry was also a First-Team All-New England Small College Athletic Conference selection in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and became the first Middlebury player to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl - an annual showcase of draft-eligible players. He played centre at the East-West game, learning the position in only three weeks, and helped the East win 25-0.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026
- Lions Sign Three - B.C. Lions
- Riders Sign Three Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Thomas Perry - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign Luiji Vilain to Three-Year Contract - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Set for CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Add American QB Jacobian Morgan & American OL Nolan Gorczyca - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Sign All-American Defensive Tackle Thor Griffith - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Lions Embark on CFL Canadian and Global Drafts this Week - B.C. Lions
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