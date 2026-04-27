Tiger-Cats Add American QB Jacobian Morgan & American OL Nolan Gorczyca
Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American quarterback Jacobian Morgan and American offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca.
Morgan, 24, most recently played at Jackson State University (2023-25) after beginning his collegiate career at Syracuse University (2020-22). The 6-4, 228-pound native of Canton, Mississippi appeared in 26 games with the Tigers, completing 325 of 510 passes (64%) for 4,080 yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while adding 668 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead Jackson State to a SWAC championship and a Cricket Celebration Bowl title in 2024, earning Offensive MVP honours in the title game.
Gorczyca, 23, spent four seasons at the University of Kansas (2022-25), appearing in 25 games, including all 12 contests during the 2025 season. The 6-6, 315-pound native of Omaha, Nebraska began his collegiate career at the University at Buffalo in 2021, where he appeared in four games.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026
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