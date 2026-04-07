Tiger-Cats Sign Linebacker Jayden McDonald & Receiver Jaelen Gill

Published on April 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American linebacker Jayden McDonald and American receiver Jaelen Gill.

McDonald, 26, recorded a standout 2024 season at UConn, appearing in 13 games and registering 125 total tackles (51 solo), 10 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended. The 6-0, 235-pound native of Suwanee, Georgia previously spent four seasons at Troy (2020-23), where he appeared in 35 games and totaled 191 tackles (98 solo), 22 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. McDonald also spent time at Iowa from 2018-19.

Gill, 26, most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL) during the 2025 season. The 6-0, 185-pound native of Westerville, Ohio, also had stints with the San Antonio Brahmas (UFL) and the Ottawa Redblacks in 2025 after entering the professional ranks in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Collegiately, Gill concluded his career at Fresno State (2023), where he recorded 49 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He previously spent two seasons at Boston College (2021-22), appearing in 32 games with 80 receptions for 1,092 yards and two touchdowns, and began his collegiate career at Ohio State (2018-20), where he played eight games and recorded seven receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 7, 2026

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