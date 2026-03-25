Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive End Dawson Scott

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American defensive end Dawson Scott.

Scott, 23, is a 6-4, 250-pound native of Mexia, Texas, who spent four seasons at Southern Arkansas University (2021-24), appearing in 41 games and recording 156 tackles (78 solo), 38 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, four passes defended, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 25, 2026

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