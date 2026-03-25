Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive End Dawson Scott
CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive End Dawson Scott

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American defensive end Dawson Scott.

Scott, 23, is a 6-4, 250-pound native of Mexia, Texas, who spent four seasons at Southern Arkansas University (2021-24), appearing in 41 games and recording 156 tackles (78 solo), 38 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, four passes defended, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

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Canadian Football League Stories from March 25, 2026


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