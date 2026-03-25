Als Sign a Canadian Giant

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Sage Doxtater for the 2026 season.

Doxtater (6'7", 343 lbs.) played 11 games last season with the Toronto Argonauts, starting all of them at left guard. He originally signed with the team in October 2024, finishing the season on the practice roster.

The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Argonauts in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft.

The native of Oneida Nation of the Thames, Ontario started five games at left tackle for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023.

Doxtater started 48 games over five seasons at left tackle for New Mexico State.

In 2022, he signed with the New Orleans Saints before spending time on the practice roster with the Arizona Cardinals.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 25, 2026

Als Sign a Canadian Giant - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.