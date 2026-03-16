Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive Tackle Brandon Brown
Published on March 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American defensive tackle Brandon Brown.
Brown, 24, spent the majority of his collegiate career at UTSA (2021-25), where he appeared in 54 games, registering 93 tackles (46 solo), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and three passes defended. He earned third-team All-American Athletic Conference honours on the defensive line in 2023 and 2024.
Prior to UTSA, the 6-2, 320-pound native of Katy, Texas spent one season at Tulane (2020-21), registering one tackle in one game played.
Canadian Football League Stories from March 16, 2026
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- Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive Tackle Brandon Brown - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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