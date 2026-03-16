Edmonton Elks Ovarian Cancer Research Endowment Fund Eclipses $1,000,000 Raised

Published on March 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - An incredible milestone, two decades in the making.

The Edmonton Elks Football Club, in partnership with the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the Alberta Women's Health Foundation, are proud to announce they have officially surpassed $1,000,000 raised for the Edmonton Elks Ovarian Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

"Surpassing $1,000,000 for women's health research is an incredible milestone. Ovarian cancer remains a complex and formidable opponent - often silent in its early stages and, in some forms, highly aggressive," Sharlene Rutherford, President and CEO of the RAHF and AWHF said. "Thanks to the leadership and generosity of the Edmonton Elks community, we are creating hope through research and moving closer to better detection, better treatments, and brighter futures for women everywhere."

The fund, originally established in 2008, was created as a means of advancing critical research and supporting women's health initiatives. The Endowment Fund was previously supported through an annual fundraising dinner, which has now been reimagined as the new interactive event Game Changers: A Women's Training Camp, presented by James H. Brown and Associates.

The initiative continues a history of support for ovarian cancer research in honour of longtime Edmonton Eskimos staff member Pam Monastyrskyj, who passed away in 2005 following her own courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

The Edmonton Elks 2025 Game Changers event was met with rave reviews from the participants and saw a total of $62,484.85 raised for the Endowment Fund, pushing the total donations over the million-dollar mark.

"Reaching the one million dollar milestone for the Edmonton Elks Women's Endowment Fund is an incredibly meaningful moment for our community." 2026 Game Changers Co-Chair Chelsea Philpott said. "What started as a vision to honour Pam Monastyrskyj and support ovarian cancer research has grown into something truly powerful. Game Changers brings women together in a way that is both inspiring and impactful, and this milestone is a testament to the generosity, passion, and commitment of everyone who has supported the event along the way."







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