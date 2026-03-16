Lions Mourn Loss of Wall of Fame Member & Canadian Football Hall of Fame Inductee Tom Brown

Published on March 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame defensive lineman/linebacker Tom Brown.

"In addition to being one of the best defensive players in our team's history, Tom played a major role in helping the BC Lions take the next step in becoming champions," said Jamie Taras, the Lions' director of community partnerships.

"A great player, teammate, and family man, he will be missed by our organization a great deal. Our thoughts go out to his wife, Marnie, and their entire family at this difficult time."

After the Lions outbid the NFL's Baltimore Colts for his services, Brown suited up in 103 games (97 regular season, 6 playoffs) with the club from 1961 to 1967.

A three-time CFL All-Star and two-time winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman Award, the Minnesota native was a member of the Lions' first Grey Cup championship squad in 1964.

Brown is a charter member of the BC Lions Wall of Fame and was also inducted to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984, plus the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 16, 2026

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