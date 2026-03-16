QB Moved to Retired List
Published on March 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has transferred American quarterback Chase Artopoeus to the retired list.
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