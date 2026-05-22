Wilson Moved to Suspended List
Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Transferred to suspended list:
American quarterback Terry Wilson
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2026
- Stamps Bring in Running Back - Calgary Stampeders
- Wilson Moved to Suspended List - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
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