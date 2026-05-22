Wilson Moved to Suspended List
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Wilson Moved to Suspended List

Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Transferred to suspended list:

American quarterback Terry Wilson

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2026


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