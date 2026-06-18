Cal Murphy to be Added to Ring of Honour

Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today that the late Cal Murphy will be this year's inductee to the Ring of Honour at Princess Auto Stadium.

Murphy, who passed away in 2012, was a proud Winnipegger who initially served as head coach before becoming general manager and then ultimately holding both titles during his time with the Blue Bombers from 1983-96.

He will be officially added to the Ring of Honour at halftime when the Blue Bombers host the B.C. Lions on Thursday, July 30th.

"Cal was such an important part of the Blue Bombers for his many years with the club as a coach, a GM and a steadfast voice for Canadian football," said Blue Bombers President & CEO Wade Miller. "Strong-willed and passionate in his beliefs, he had his hand on the rudder during one of the most successful eras of Blue Bombers football.

"On behalf of the Winnipeg Football Club, I'm thrilled to see his name join the other icons in franchise history in the Ring of Honour."

"We are excited to know how complimentary people are about him and honoured they still remember him as their own Canadian and Winnipeg-born head coach and GM," said the Murphy family in a statement. "He was both supportive and stern as well as a leader. a good husband and father and strong in his Catholic faith."

Murphy played instrumental roles in three Grey Cup championships in 1984, 1988 and 1990 - the first as the head coach and the last two as GM - and was twice named the CFL's Coach of the Year in 1983 and 1984. Murphy was also one of the driving forces in helping Winnipeg land its first opportunity to host a Grey Cup, in 1991.

Murphy finished his CFL career with nine Grey Cup championships to his name - the three here in Winnipeg, five during Edmonton's dynasty from 1978-82 and one with Montreal in 1977. He left the club after the 1996 season with a won-lost coaching record of 86-51-1, then second-most in franchise history and now ranking third behind Mike O'Shea (118-78) and Bud Grant (102-56-2).

He was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club's Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and in 2017 was immortalized with a statue outside of what is now known as Princess Auto Stadium. Since 2001 the club has also presented annually the 'Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award' to the Blue Bombers player who 'best demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the CFL and community.'







Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

Cal Murphy to be Added to Ring of Honour - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.