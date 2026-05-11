Elks Add Two National Defenders

Published on May 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Benjamin Sangmuah and National defensive back Jaxxon Brashear, the club announced Monday.

Sangmuah (6'3, 205) was the Elks second-round pick (12 overall) in the 2026 CFL National Draft. He heads to Edmonton after four years with the University of British Columbia (2022-2026). The Scarborough, ON native played in 41 games for the Thunderbirds, where he recorded 162 total tackles (95 solo, 67 assisted), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, and 29 passes defended.

The lengthy defender recently ran a 4.44 second forty-yard dash at his UBC pro day. Sangmuah heads to Elks camp after having accepted an NFL mini-camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brashear (6'1, 220) joins the Elks after a four-year career at the University of Ottawa (2022-2026). As a member of the Gee-Gees, Brashear suited up for 29 games where he recorded 87 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

The Neuville, QC native is notably the son of former NHL player Donald Brashear.

Edmonton Elks 2026 Training Camp officially opened on Sunday, May 10 at Clarke Stadium.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2026

Elks Add Two National Defenders - Edmonton Elks

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