Training Camp Report - Day 2

Published on May 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Under sunny skies, the second day of the Montreal Alouettes training camp took place Monday on the campus of Université Laval.

The relationship between Carl Brennan and Dave Brown

Carl Brennan is serving as a guest coach this year at the Alouettes' camp in Quebec City. Brennan was the offensive line coach for the Rouge et Or de Laval from 1996 to 2003. He then worked in the Canadian Football League from 2004 to 2007 with the Calgary Stampeders, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Edmonton Eskimos (former name). He returned to the Rouge et Or family in 2008.

Brennan first met Dave Brown during their university years at Western University. The two reunited at the Calgary Stampeders training camp in 2018 and 2019. Brennan was a guest coach, while Brown had been drafted by the Stampeders.

"As soon as I learned we were going to Quebec City, I wanted Brennan to be with us. He's an incredible football mind and an extraordinary person. I spoke with Jason Maas, and he agreed to have Brennan join us. We've built a great relationship over the years. He's someone who has helped me a lot throughout my journey," said Dave Brown, happy to be reunited with his friend Brennan at camp.

Jonathan Sutherland finally in Montréal

The Alouettes' first-round pick in 2023, Jonathan Sutherland, has been a long-awaited arrival. The defensive back spent three seasons in the NFL before signing a three-year contract with the Alouettes a few months ago.

Sutherland met with the team's management the day after being drafted by the Alouettes, even though he already had plans in the United States - a gesture that reflected the young man's character.

The 27-year-old took part in the New York Giants training camp in 2024 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders last spring. In 2023, he spent most of the season on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

His addition could prove to be a major acquisition by general manager Danny Maciocia. During his college career at Penn State University, Sutherland recorded 136 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 56 games.

"It feels so good to finally be on the field and working with a football. We're pushing each other really hard, and there's great competition among the guys. I can't wait to play a real game, and I'm very excited about this season," said Sutherland in French.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2026

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