Elks Add Top Global Draft Pick Gomez

Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed Global kicker Jesus Gomez, the club announced Thursday. In addition, American linebacker Michael Dowell has been added to the retired list.

Gomez (6'2, 215) joins the Elks after being selected in the first round (third-overall) in the 2026 CFL Global Draft. The Puebla, Mexico product spent last season (2025-26) at Arizona State, but had attended Eastern Michigan University for four seasons (2021 to 2025). In 51 career college games, Gomez connected on 68 of 88 field goals (77.3 per cent) and 128 of 133 point-after attempts (96.2 per cent).

Edmonton Elks 2026 Training Camp is officially underway.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

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