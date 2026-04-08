Linebacker Micah Awe Back with the Alouettes

Published on April 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Awe (5'11", 216 lbs.) is making a return to the Alouettes after playing 13 games with the team in 2022.

The 32-year-old led the CFL with 114 defensive tackles in 2025, while adding three special teams tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions with the B.C. Lions.

In 118 career CFL games, Awe has amassed 568 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles, six sacks, seven interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. He was named All-CFL in 2023 with the Stampeders.

He began his career in 2017 suited up for B.C., Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary.

"The acquisition of Micah Awe will give us added depth on defense," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "He knows the league and our organization, and he has always prepared properly. His professionalism will help guide our younger players."







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