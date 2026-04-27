Stamps Set for CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are slated to make seven picks in tomorrow's CFL Canadian Draft. The annual event featuring the selection of National prospects begins at 5 p.m. MT.

Barring any developments, the Red and White will make their initial pick at sixth overall, followed by back-to-back selections in the third round.

The Stamps traded their second-round pick and gained an additional third-round pick in the November 2024 acquisition of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from BC. Their fourth-round pick was sent to Ottawa in last September's deal for defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV.

Rounds one and two of the CFL Canadian Draft will be shown on TSN and TSN+ with rounds three through eight shown exclusively on TSN+.

Media members interested in availabilities with Stampeders personnel at McMahon Stadium tomorrow evening are asked to contact Max Campbell at maxcampbell@stampeders.com by noon tomorrow.

Stampeders selections in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft:

First round

Sixth overall

Third round

26th overall

27th overall (via BC)

Fifth round

44th overall

Sixth round

53rd overall

Seventh round

62nd overall

Eighth round

71st overall

The two-round CFL Global Draft is set for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. MT.

Eligible players - without National or American designations - will be selected with CFL.ca posting picks as they are made.

Stampeders selections in the 2026 CFL Global Draft:

First round

Sixth overall

Second round

15th overall







Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026

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