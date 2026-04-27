Stamps Set for CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft
Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders are slated to make seven picks in tomorrow's CFL Canadian Draft. The annual event featuring the selection of National prospects begins at 5 p.m. MT.
Barring any developments, the Red and White will make their initial pick at sixth overall, followed by back-to-back selections in the third round.
The Stamps traded their second-round pick and gained an additional third-round pick in the November 2024 acquisition of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from BC. Their fourth-round pick was sent to Ottawa in last September's deal for defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV.
Rounds one and two of the CFL Canadian Draft will be shown on TSN and TSN+ with rounds three through eight shown exclusively on TSN+.
Media members interested in availabilities with Stampeders personnel at McMahon Stadium tomorrow evening are asked to contact Max Campbell at maxcampbell@stampeders.com by noon tomorrow.
Stampeders selections in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft:
First round
Sixth overall
Third round
26th overall
27th overall (via BC)
Fifth round
44th overall
Sixth round
53rd overall
Seventh round
62nd overall
Eighth round
71st overall
The two-round CFL Global Draft is set for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. MT.
Eligible players - without National or American designations - will be selected with CFL.ca posting picks as they are made.
Stampeders selections in the 2026 CFL Global Draft:
First round
Sixth overall
Second round
15th overall
Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026
- Lions Sign Three - B.C. Lions
- Riders Sign Three Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Thomas Perry - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign Luiji Vilain to Three-Year Contract - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Set for CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Add American QB Jacobian Morgan & American OL Nolan Gorczyca - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Sign All-American Defensive Tackle Thor Griffith - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Lions Embark on CFL Canadian and Global Drafts this Week - B.C. Lions
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